104 Avenida Lucia
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

104 Avenida Lucia

104 Avenida Lucia · No Longer Available
Location

104 Avenida Lucia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BEDROOM SOUTHEAST MID CENTURY BEACH BUNGALOW WITH ITS OWN PATIO, SHARED 1 CAR GARAGE, LESS THAN A MILE FROM THE WATER. WOOD FLOORING. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY AND CLOSE TO BEACHES. NO SMOKERS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

