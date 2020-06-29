Rent Calculator
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 Avenida Lucia
104 Avenida Lucia
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location
104 Avenida Lucia, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BEDROOM SOUTHEAST MID CENTURY BEACH BUNGALOW WITH ITS OWN PATIO, SHARED 1 CAR GARAGE, LESS THAN A MILE FROM THE WATER. WOOD FLOORING. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY AND CLOSE TO BEACHES. NO SMOKERS PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have any available units?
104 Avenida Lucia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 104 Avenida Lucia have?
Some of 104 Avenida Lucia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 104 Avenida Lucia currently offering any rent specials?
104 Avenida Lucia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Avenida Lucia pet-friendly?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia offer parking?
Yes, 104 Avenida Lucia offers parking.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have a pool?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia does not have a pool.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have accessible units?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Avenida Lucia have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Avenida Lucia does not have units with air conditioning.
