San Clemente, CA
1007 Via Presa
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1007 Via Presa

1007 Via Presa · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, HUGE backyard and AC. If you enjoy outdoor space, this unit has one of the largest backyards in the community with tons of beautiful landscaping and privacy. Your new home has 1,692 sqft with abundant natural light. The living room features a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door providing access to your backyard, which is low maintenance. The kitchen features white tile countertops, plenty of cabinetry, a gas range and oven, fridge and microwave . Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry area with a GE washer & dryer included. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two mirrored closets and a private balcony facing your backyard. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate toilet room. One of the guest bedrooms features a spacious walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom with a remodeled walk-in shower. The other guest bedroom has laminate floors, built-in Bose Home Theater system and balcony access. Every bedroom features ceiling fans. New carpet was just installed in all of the bedrooms. HOA features include an ocean view pool and spa. Nearby amenities include hiking trails and the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Via Presa have any available units?
1007 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1007 Via Presa have?
Some of 1007 Via Presa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1007 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 1007 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Via Presa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 1007 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 1007 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 Via Presa has units with air conditioning.
