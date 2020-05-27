1007 Via Presa

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, HUGE backyard and AC. If you enjoy outdoor space, this unit has one of the largest backyards in the community with tons of beautiful landscaping and privacy. Your new home has 1,692 sqft with abundant natural light. The living room features a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door providing access to your backyard, which is low maintenance. The kitchen features white tile countertops, plenty of cabinetry, a gas range and oven, fridge and microwave . Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry area with a GE washer & dryer included. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two mirrored closets and a private balcony facing your backyard. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate toilet room. One of the guest bedrooms features a spacious walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom with a remodeled walk-in shower. The other guest bedroom has laminate floors, built-in Bose Home Theater system and balcony access. Every bedroom features ceiling fans. New carpet was just installed in all of the bedrooms. HOA features include an ocean view pool and spa. Nearby amenities include hiking trails and the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park.