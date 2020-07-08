100 Via Pamplona

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy seaside luxury living in this remarkably designed 5 bd 6 bth located inside prestigious Sea Summit. Upon entering this customized home, you’ll find azure ocean views from both 1st and 2nd levels, as well as hardwood flooring, custom fixtures, 1st level en-suite bedroom, and grand family room with linear fireplace, perfect for breezy coastal evenings. The chef-inspired kitchen is ideal for hosting, and features custom cabinetry, top-tier appliances, coffered ceiling, island with bar seating, nook, and adjacent formal dining room. With built-in beverage fridge, two-tap kegerator, as well as wine bar with SubZero freezer/fridge/wine fridge, and Dacor wine dispenser, this home checks all the boxes when it comes to entertaining. Find pure peace in the 2nd level master suite with 180° ocean views from private deck and bath, 60” linear fireplace, “his and her” closets, and calming soaking tub and walk-in shower. The 3 additional 2nd level en-suite bedrooms and bonus room with custom built-ins offer plenty of space and privacy for family and guests. Experience majestic ocean views in the immaculate backyard with fireplace, generous bar, 2 outdoor TV’s, Fire Magic BBQ, and lavish spa. Nestled among miles of oceanfront trails and located a short walk from North Beach and just minutes from the fine dining and retail of Del Mar and the Outlets at San Clemente, this masterpiece of California coastal living provides the ultimate combination of tranquility and natural beauty.