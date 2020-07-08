All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

100 Via Pamplona

100 Via Pamplona · No Longer Available
Location

100 Via Pamplona, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy seaside luxury living in this remarkably designed 5 bd 6 bth located inside prestigious Sea Summit. Upon entering this customized home, you’ll find azure ocean views from both 1st and 2nd levels, as well as hardwood flooring, custom fixtures, 1st level en-suite bedroom, and grand family room with linear fireplace, perfect for breezy coastal evenings. The chef-inspired kitchen is ideal for hosting, and features custom cabinetry, top-tier appliances, coffered ceiling, island with bar seating, nook, and adjacent formal dining room. With built-in beverage fridge, two-tap kegerator, as well as wine bar with SubZero freezer/fridge/wine fridge, and Dacor wine dispenser, this home checks all the boxes when it comes to entertaining. Find pure peace in the 2nd level master suite with 180° ocean views from private deck and bath, 60” linear fireplace, “his and her” closets, and calming soaking tub and walk-in shower. The 3 additional 2nd level en-suite bedrooms and bonus room with custom built-ins offer plenty of space and privacy for family and guests. Experience majestic ocean views in the immaculate backyard with fireplace, generous bar, 2 outdoor TV’s, Fire Magic BBQ, and lavish spa. Nestled among miles of oceanfront trails and located a short walk from North Beach and just minutes from the fine dining and retail of Del Mar and the Outlets at San Clemente, this masterpiece of California coastal living provides the ultimate combination of tranquility and natural beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Via Pamplona have any available units?
100 Via Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 100 Via Pamplona have?
Some of 100 Via Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Via Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
100 Via Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Via Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 100 Via Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 100 Via Pamplona offer parking?
No, 100 Via Pamplona does not offer parking.
Does 100 Via Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Via Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Via Pamplona have a pool?
No, 100 Via Pamplona does not have a pool.
Does 100 Via Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 100 Via Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Via Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Via Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Via Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Via Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.

