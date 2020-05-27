10 Paseo Luna

Amenities

Spectacular Ocean View Talega Condo - Spectacular light and bright ocean view 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome. Perfectly situated end unit in the highly sought after Alassio tract in beautiful Talega. Spacious flowing floor plan consists of three levels. Main level contains a 2 car tandem garage. Walk upstairs to the second floor and find a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets that opens up to cozy living room for that great room effect. Also, on this level is the secondary bedroom, a full bathroom, and laundry room. The master bedroom enjoys all the privacy of the entire 3rd floor with attached full bath and walk-in closet. Take in the serene ocean view and cool ocean breezes from the comfort of your master bedroom. This townhome is located within a short distance to Ralph's market, restaurants, banks and much more. Take advantage of the wonderful Talega clubhouse with lap pool, 2 recreation pools, a sports court, sand volleyball court, plus much more.



No Pets Allowed



