Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

10 Paseo Luna

10 Paseo Luna · No Longer Available
Location

10 Paseo Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Spectacular Ocean View Talega Condo - Spectacular light and bright ocean view 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome. Perfectly situated end unit in the highly sought after Alassio tract in beautiful Talega. Spacious flowing floor plan consists of three levels. Main level contains a 2 car tandem garage. Walk upstairs to the second floor and find a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets that opens up to cozy living room for that great room effect. Also, on this level is the secondary bedroom, a full bathroom, and laundry room. The master bedroom enjoys all the privacy of the entire 3rd floor with attached full bath and walk-in closet. Take in the serene ocean view and cool ocean breezes from the comfort of your master bedroom. This townhome is located within a short distance to Ralph's market, restaurants, banks and much more. Take advantage of the wonderful Talega clubhouse with lap pool, 2 recreation pools, a sports court, sand volleyball court, plus much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Paseo Luna have any available units?
10 Paseo Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 10 Paseo Luna have?
Some of 10 Paseo Luna's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Paseo Luna currently offering any rent specials?
10 Paseo Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Paseo Luna pet-friendly?
No, 10 Paseo Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 10 Paseo Luna offer parking?
Yes, 10 Paseo Luna offers parking.
Does 10 Paseo Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Paseo Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Paseo Luna have a pool?
Yes, 10 Paseo Luna has a pool.
Does 10 Paseo Luna have accessible units?
No, 10 Paseo Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Paseo Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Paseo Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Paseo Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Paseo Luna does not have units with air conditioning.

