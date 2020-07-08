All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 10 Corte Pasillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
10 Corte Pasillo
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

10 Corte Pasillo

10 Corte Pasillo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10 Corte Pasillo, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful Solana Home in Talega! Spacious and Bright Two Story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath on cul-de-sac! - Beautiful Solana Home in Talega! Spacious and Bright Two Story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath on cul-de-sac! Lovely floor plan with both living and family room, fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Large, private enclosed yard WITH NO ONE BEHIND YOU! All bedrooms upstairs including separate laundry room, Master walk-in closet, Master bath has dual sinks and large glass enclosed tub/shower! Enjoy the Talega lifestyle with amenities including association pools, club house, hiking, biking trails & parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Corte Pasillo have any available units?
10 Corte Pasillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 10 Corte Pasillo have?
Some of 10 Corte Pasillo's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Corte Pasillo currently offering any rent specials?
10 Corte Pasillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Corte Pasillo pet-friendly?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo offer parking?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo does not offer parking.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo have a pool?
Yes, 10 Corte Pasillo has a pool.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo have accessible units?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Corte Pasillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Corte Pasillo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College