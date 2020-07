Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse community garden courtyard game room guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Located in one of Sacramento's most convenient areas, The Eleven Hundred Apartments offer comfortable living. The community offers spacious interiors, three refreshing pools, including junior Olympic size. Residents can play tennis on one of four lighted courts, then relax in the heated spa after the match. The Eleven Hundred also features one of Sacramento's largest fitness center and children's playground. The The Eleven Hundred's community offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and townhouses.