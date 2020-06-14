/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
26 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Triangle
5 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Boulevard Park
2 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,993
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardenland
1 Unit Available
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A
440 Cleveland Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
618 24th Street C
618 24th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Unit C Available 06/15/20 618 24th Street, Unit C - Property Id: 300845 Walking distance of restaurants, shops, McKinley Park, Sutter Hospital and historic Sutter's Fort. This 1 bedroom is private and well-appointed with everything you could need.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Mansion Flats
1 Unit Available
1317 F St 2
1317 F Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1317 F Street, #2 - Property Id: 260141 We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3642 3rd Avenue
3642 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1 sqft
Left Available 05/03/20 This is the left unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3644 3rd Avenue
3644 3rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
360 sqft
This adorable stand alone furnished cottage is the right in the heart of North Oak Park.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3640 3rd Avenue
3640 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 sqft
Available 04/12/20 This is the right unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex.
Results within 10 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Similar Pages
West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Sacramento 3 BedroomsWest Sacramento Accessible ApartmentsWest Sacramento Apartments with Balcony
West Sacramento Apartments with GarageWest Sacramento Apartments with GymWest Sacramento Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Sacramento Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Sacramento Apartments with ParkingWest Sacramento Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CA