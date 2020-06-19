7 Cache River Circle

Amenities
Charming and Beautiful House in Pocket area - Spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Pocket Area
All hardwood floors
Central Heat and Air .
Great condition.
Very Spacious Open Floor Plan
Fully Fenced Yard.
Decorative Fireplace
Washer & Dryer Available
Spacious Garage
It is in a beautiful, and peaceful neighborhood. This was previously owner occupied and is a first time rental.
Small dog or cat
Renter's insurance required.
No Smoking please.
Screening Guidelines:
1. All individuals planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply. Application fee is $40.00 per adult.
2. A credit score of at least 625 is normally required.
3. Good rental references. No evictions, no bankruptcy, no exceptions
.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. If self employed, documents for year-to-date income and past two years IRS 1040 are required.
(RLNE3315866)