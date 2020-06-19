All apartments in Sacramento
7 Cache River Circle

7 Cache River Circle · (916) 446-6663 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Cache River Circle, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Cache River Circle · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming and Beautiful House in Pocket area - Spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Pocket Area
All hardwood floors
Central Heat and Air .
Great condition.
Very Spacious Open Floor Plan
Fully Fenced Yard.
Decorative Fireplace
Washer & Dryer Available
Spacious Garage
It is in a beautiful, and peaceful neighborhood. This was previously owner occupied and is a first time rental.

Small dog or cat

Renter's insurance required.

No Smoking please.

Screening Guidelines:

1. All individuals planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply. Application fee is $40.00 per adult.

2. A credit score of at least 625 is normally required.

3. Good rental references. No evictions, no bankruptcy, no exceptions
.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. If self employed, documents for year-to-date income and past two years IRS 1040 are required.

(RLNE3315866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

