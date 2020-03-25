5990 Wymore Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking coffee bar air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew



This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex. New carpet and linoleum flooring, vertical blinds, and modern light fixtures just installed. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a natural gas fireplace,a large private balcony and a private patio along with laundry facilities. There is dedicated off street covered parking with stairway access to the residence. The residence has central heat and air conditioning.



Neighborhood amenities within 2 blocks include a supermarket, US Post Office, restaurants, many small shops, salons, neighborhood coffee shop and stops for two city buses with downtown destinations. Belle Coolidge City Library, Coolidge City Park, and Coolidge Community Center are within 3 blocks.



Rent: $1695 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.