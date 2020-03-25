All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 5990 Wymore Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
5990 Wymore Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:42 PM

5990 Wymore Way

5990 Wymore Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA 95822
South Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew

This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex. New carpet and linoleum flooring, vertical blinds, and modern light fixtures just installed. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a natural gas fireplace,a large private balcony and a private patio along with laundry facilities. There is dedicated off street covered parking with stairway access to the residence. The residence has central heat and air conditioning.

Neighborhood amenities within 2 blocks include a supermarket, US Post Office, restaurants, many small shops, salons, neighborhood coffee shop and stops for two city buses with downtown destinations. Belle Coolidge City Library, Coolidge City Park, and Coolidge Community Center are within 3 blocks.

Rent: $1695 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 Wymore Way have any available units?
5990 Wymore Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5990 Wymore Way have?
Some of 5990 Wymore Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5990 Wymore Way currently offering any rent specials?
5990 Wymore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 Wymore Way pet-friendly?
No, 5990 Wymore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 5990 Wymore Way offer parking?
Yes, 5990 Wymore Way does offer parking.
Does 5990 Wymore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 Wymore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 Wymore Way have a pool?
No, 5990 Wymore Way does not have a pool.
Does 5990 Wymore Way have accessible units?
No, 5990 Wymore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 Wymore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5990 Wymore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5990 Wymore Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Fremont Mews
1400 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity