Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

580 Natalino Cir

580 Natalino Circle · (916) 974-6017
Location

580 Natalino Circle, Sacramento, CA 95835
Regency Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 580 Natalino Cir · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Impeccable Newer Natomas Home in Great Location - This amazing and spacious 1635 sq. ft. home offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. The kitchen is well-equipped with a dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, lots of cabinets and counter space and dining bar, and dining area! Also featured, is a beautiful Master Suite with a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, and soaking tub. Bedrooms are large with ceiling fans. Custom paint throughout, CH/A, dual-pane windows, and indoor laundry room. Located in beautiful Regency Park neighborhood near parks, schools, and great freeway access!

Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Assoc. Dues Included. This home is NO Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home.Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ac7c6b1c-49a2-4256-a6f6-a45458c71e03?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Natalino Cir have any available units?
580 Natalino Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Natalino Cir have?
Some of 580 Natalino Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Natalino Cir currently offering any rent specials?
580 Natalino Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Natalino Cir pet-friendly?
No, 580 Natalino Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 580 Natalino Cir offer parking?
Yes, 580 Natalino Cir does offer parking.
Does 580 Natalino Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Natalino Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Natalino Cir have a pool?
No, 580 Natalino Cir does not have a pool.
Does 580 Natalino Cir have accessible units?
No, 580 Natalino Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Natalino Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Natalino Cir has units with dishwashers.
