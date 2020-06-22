580 Natalino Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Impeccable Newer Natomas Home in Great Location - This amazing and spacious 1635 sq. ft. home offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. The kitchen is well-equipped with a dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, lots of cabinets and counter space and dining bar, and dining area! Also featured, is a beautiful Master Suite with a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, and soaking tub. Bedrooms are large with ceiling fans. Custom paint throughout, CH/A, dual-pane windows, and indoor laundry room. Located in beautiful Regency Park neighborhood near parks, schools, and great freeway access!



Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Assoc. Dues Included. This home is NO Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home.Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ac7c6b1c-49a2-4256-a6f6-a45458c71e03?setAttribution=mls



Tiner DRE 01515135



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851903)