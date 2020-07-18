Amenities
5717 8th Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Mins from Hwy 50/ 5 minutes Drive to UC Davis / Tahoe Park 3BD/ 1BA/ 1,203 sq.ft - * 3BD / 1BA / 1,203 sqft
* One (1) Car Garage
* Hardwood & Tile Floors.
* Central Heating & Air
* Wood Fireplace
* Cable Ready
* Fully Fenced Backyard & Patio
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Electric Stove/Oven/Built-in Microwave/Dishwasher
* Refrigerator (provided but no guarantee to replace or repair)
* Washer & Dryer Hook up Available
IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent: $2,270.00
* Security Deposit: $2,700.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* PG&E and SMUD Under Tenant's Name
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Smoking NOT allowed
* Pets NOT allowed
* Tenant pays ALL Utilities
REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.
Cross-Street: 58thStreet
Apply here: https://keyrentersacramento.com/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5906556)