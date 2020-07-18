All apartments in Sacramento
5717 8th Ave

5717 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5717 8th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820
Tahoe Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5717 8th Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Mins from Hwy 50/ 5 minutes Drive to UC Davis / Tahoe Park 3BD/ 1BA/ 1,203 sq.ft - * 3BD / 1BA / 1,203 sqft
* One (1) Car Garage
* Hardwood & Tile Floors.
* Central Heating & Air
* Wood Fireplace
* Cable Ready
* Fully Fenced Backyard & Patio
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Electric Stove/Oven/Built-in Microwave/Dishwasher
* Refrigerator (provided but no guarantee to replace or repair)
* Washer & Dryer Hook up Available

IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent: $2,270.00
* Security Deposit: $2,700.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* PG&E and SMUD Under Tenant's Name
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Smoking NOT allowed
* Pets NOT allowed
* Tenant pays ALL Utilities

REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.

Cross-Street: 58thStreet

Apply here: https://keyrentersacramento.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 8th Ave have any available units?
5717 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 8th Ave have?
Some of 5717 8th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5717 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5717 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 5717 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5717 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 5717 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 5717 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5717 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5717 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.
