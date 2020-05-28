All apartments in Sacramento
5301 East Commerce #1103
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:25 PM

5301 East Commerce #1103

5301 East Commerce Way · (916) 995-8027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5301 East Commerce #1103 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5301 East Commerce #1103 Available 02/01/20 STUNNING- Formal Model LOADED w/Upgrades! (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING)!! - This is one of the most gorgeous luxury condo's I have ever seen. To be considered for this beauty, applications are required to view. NO FEES required until you have seen the property and/or want to proceed. This is for the security/privacy of our properties & tenants.

Apps must be electronically filed via our website which is: rivervalleypropertymanagement.com. Click on vacancies, scroll to the property and follow the prompts.

Agents will reach out to you normally within 24-48 hours of being received. Please do not call to check on your app unless you have not heard in 3 days. With the busy market, agents are getting up to 150 calls a day and this just slows down the process for everyone.
You can email agent for immediate response as they do check in on a regular basis.
*************************************************************************************************************
This stunning condo was the model and it certainly shows. Property features include:

*Stunning slate flooring and upgraded carpet
*Newly remodeled open concept kitchen with farmers stainless sink, self closing cabinets and drawers, built in bread box and a TON of storage!!
*Beautiful custom paint
*Tandem 2 car garage with a custom mud room
*Includes ALL appliances (accept w/d - frig is "as is")
*2 bedrooms
*2 full baths
*Office or Den Area
*Full access to the pool and community center
*Rent does not include a FLAT monthly surcharge of $95 for w/s/g

Don't pass this up. She's a beauty!

Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) River Valley Property Management
Ramos Realty Brokerage (DRE: 01326740)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5487551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have any available units?
5301 East Commerce #1103 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have?
Some of 5301 East Commerce #1103's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 East Commerce #1103 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 East Commerce #1103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 East Commerce #1103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 East Commerce #1103 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 offer parking?
Yes, 5301 East Commerce #1103 does offer parking.
Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 East Commerce #1103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have a pool?
Yes, 5301 East Commerce #1103 has a pool.
Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have accessible units?
No, 5301 East Commerce #1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 East Commerce #1103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 East Commerce #1103 does not have units with dishwashers.
