5301 East Commerce #1103 Available 02/01/20 STUNNING- Formal Model LOADED w/Upgrades! (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING)!! - This is one of the most gorgeous luxury condo's I have ever seen. To be considered for this beauty, applications are required to view. NO FEES required until you have seen the property and/or want to proceed. This is for the security/privacy of our properties & tenants.



This stunning condo was the model and it certainly shows. Property features include:



*Stunning slate flooring and upgraded carpet

*Newly remodeled open concept kitchen with farmers stainless sink, self closing cabinets and drawers, built in bread box and a TON of storage!!

*Beautiful custom paint

*Tandem 2 car garage with a custom mud room

*Includes ALL appliances (accept w/d - frig is "as is")

*2 bedrooms

*2 full baths

*Office or Den Area

*Full access to the pool and community center

*Rent does not include a FLAT monthly surcharge of $95 for w/s/g



Don't pass this up. She's a beauty!



No Cats Allowed



