Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Apartment Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near Leataata Floyd Elementary School.



466 Tailoff Ln is close to Health Professions High School, O'Neil Park, Jamie's Bar & Grill, Selland's Market Café Broadway Sacramento, Muir Way Market and Park, Crocker Riverside Elementary School, William Land Elementary School, Target, Thai Farm House bbq & bistro, Riverside Clubhouse, Masullo Pizza, with easy access to 5, 50, 80, 84, and 99, just a 7 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/2bath Condo

- Kitchen includes granite countertops, a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal

- Hardwood flooring

- Double pane windows

- Air conditioner

- Ceiling fan

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets are allowed

- Flat fee of $125.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969043)