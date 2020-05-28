All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 466 Tailoff Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
466 Tailoff Ln
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

466 Tailoff Ln

466 Tailoff Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

466 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA 95818
Upper Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. Aug 14

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Apartment Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near Leataata Floyd Elementary School.

466 Tailoff Ln is close to Health Professions High School, O'Neil Park, Jamie's Bar & Grill, Selland's Market Café Broadway Sacramento, Muir Way Market and Park, Crocker Riverside Elementary School, William Land Elementary School, Target, Thai Farm House bbq & bistro, Riverside Clubhouse, Masullo Pizza, with easy access to 5, 50, 80, 84, and 99, just a 7 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2bath Condo
- Kitchen includes granite countertops, a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal
- Hardwood flooring
- Double pane windows
- Air conditioner
- Ceiling fan
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets are allowed
- Flat fee of $125.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Tailoff Ln have any available units?
466 Tailoff Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 Tailoff Ln have?
Some of 466 Tailoff Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Tailoff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
466 Tailoff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Tailoff Ln pet-friendly?
No, 466 Tailoff Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 466 Tailoff Ln offer parking?
Yes, 466 Tailoff Ln offers parking.
Does 466 Tailoff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Tailoff Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Tailoff Ln have a pool?
No, 466 Tailoff Ln does not have a pool.
Does 466 Tailoff Ln have accessible units?
No, 466 Tailoff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Tailoff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Tailoff Ln has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 466 Tailoff Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Governor's Corner
1600 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95831
800 J Lofts
800 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95823
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSacramento 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity