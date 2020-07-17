3730 Bayou Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747



Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99. Home is equipped with a solar system for energy savings and a keypad entry for security. The beautiful, bright and airy kitchen has tiled counter tops and a nice size island with eating bar, electric stove/oven and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator (not shown in pictures). Three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. Linoleum, carpet and blinds throughout. Large, walk-in closet in the master. Fenced backyard and large 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with W/D included (w/d not shown in pictures). Home is available 8/5/2020. NO pets, NO smoking, must have 650 credit score and 3 times rent for income. Please ask property manager for more details. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Northpoint charges approved tenant a one time $149 doc fee. Property Manager Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304747

No Pets Allowed



