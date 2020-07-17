3730 Bayou Way

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747
Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99. Home is equipped with a solar system for energy savings and a keypad entry for security. The beautiful, bright and airy kitchen has tiled counter tops and a nice size island with eating bar, electric stove/oven and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator (not shown in pictures). Three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. Linoleum, carpet and blinds throughout. Large, walk-in closet in the master. Fenced backyard and large 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with W/D included (w/d not shown in pictures). Home is available 8/5/2020. NO pets, NO smoking, must have 650 credit score and 3 times rent for income. Please ask property manager for more details. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Northpoint charges approved tenant a one time $149 doc fee. Property Manager Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304747
Property Id 304747
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5876565)