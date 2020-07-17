All apartments in Sacramento
3730 Bayou Way
3730 Bayou Way

3730 Bayou Way
Location

3730 Bayou Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747

Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99. Home is equipped with a solar system for energy savings and a keypad entry for security. The beautiful, bright and airy kitchen has tiled counter tops and a nice size island with eating bar, electric stove/oven and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator (not shown in pictures). Three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. Linoleum, carpet and blinds throughout. Large, walk-in closet in the master. Fenced backyard and large 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with W/D included (w/d not shown in pictures). Home is available 8/5/2020. NO pets, NO smoking, must have 650 credit score and 3 times rent for income. Please ask property manager for more details. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Northpoint charges approved tenant a one time $149 doc fee. Property Manager Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304747
Property Id 304747

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Bayou Way have any available units?
3730 Bayou Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Bayou Way have?
Some of 3730 Bayou Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Bayou Way currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Bayou Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Bayou Way pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Bayou Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3730 Bayou Way offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Bayou Way offers parking.
Does 3730 Bayou Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 Bayou Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Bayou Way have a pool?
No, 3730 Bayou Way does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Bayou Way have accessible units?
No, 3730 Bayou Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Bayou Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Bayou Way has units with dishwashers.
