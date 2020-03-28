All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2524 T St Apt 13

2524 T Street · No Longer Available
Location

2524 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Newton Booth

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Life Just Got Better on T St. Do Not Miss Out on This Spacious second-floor two-bedroom apartment!

This floor plan offers elegance and sophistication to fit your lifestyle. Central HVAC is just the beginning to the comforts at T St. Explore your inner culinary spirit in the remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and bright custom cabinetry.

The living room is perfect for watching the big game! With pre-wired cable and HDMI lines in just the right places, you can focus on the game with that flat screen mounted proudly. With the copious amount of natural daylight shining in through the dual pane windows, escaping into the next chapter of your novel will be effortless.

With the dim-able LED can lighting, relaxing with your delicious local vintage under mood-setting luminosity has never been easier. Rest easy in an uncrowded bedroom with ample closet space, built-in shelves, and natural lighting for a soft and welcoming feeling of home. Whether you need to energize your mind and body and get your morning off on the right foot or decompress after a grueling day, the tiled tub and shower will help get your mind right.

Community Features:
- Off-street parking
- On-site laundry
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- $50 flat fee for water/sewer/trash service.
- Rental insurance is required
-Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant

Apply online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2522-T-St-Apt-13-Sacramento-CA-95816

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5507722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 T St Apt 13 have any available units?
2524 T St Apt 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 T St Apt 13 have?
Some of 2524 T St Apt 13's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 T St Apt 13 currently offering any rent specials?
2524 T St Apt 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 T St Apt 13 pet-friendly?
No, 2524 T St Apt 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2524 T St Apt 13 offer parking?
Yes, 2524 T St Apt 13 does offer parking.
Does 2524 T St Apt 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 T St Apt 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 T St Apt 13 have a pool?
No, 2524 T St Apt 13 does not have a pool.
Does 2524 T St Apt 13 have accessible units?
No, 2524 T St Apt 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 T St Apt 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 T St Apt 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
