190 BELFONT CIR

GORGEOUS 4BD/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH NATOMAS! - This is one beautiful home. Great house, great location, and very spacious. Any family would be lucky to call this home. Great sitting area or play room by front door. Formal dining room in between sitting area and living room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets looks out to living-room. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with en suite, 3 more nice sized guest bedrooms along with an upstairs front patio. Come see all this home has to offer!



1yr lease. Deposit same as rent. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Nearest schools are Regency Park Elementary, Heron School, Inderkum High. Contact Aaron at aaron@turnbullresrvcs.com to schedule a viewing.



Rental Requirements: Min FICO score 620 w/ no collections. Tenants combined make 3x the amount of rent. 2 yrs continuous employment. Excellent rental references. Sorry, No Pets.



