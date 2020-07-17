All apartments in Sacramento
190 BELFONT CIR

190 Belfont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

190 Belfont Circle, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Park

GORGEOUS 4BD/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH NATOMAS! - This is one beautiful home. Great house, great location, and very spacious. Any family would be lucky to call this home. Great sitting area or play room by front door. Formal dining room in between sitting area and living room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets looks out to living-room. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with en suite, 3 more nice sized guest bedrooms along with an upstairs front patio. Come see all this home has to offer!

1yr lease. Deposit same as rent. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Nearest schools are Regency Park Elementary, Heron School, Inderkum High. Contact Aaron at aaron@turnbullresrvcs.com to schedule a viewing.

Rental Requirements: Min FICO score 620 w/ no collections. Tenants combined make 3x the amount of rent. 2 yrs continuous employment. Excellent rental references. Sorry, No Pets.

(RLNE3150256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 BELFONT CIR have any available units?
190 BELFONT CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 190 BELFONT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
190 BELFONT CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 BELFONT CIR pet-friendly?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR offer parking?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not offer parking.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR have a pool?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR have accessible units?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 BELFONT CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 BELFONT CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
