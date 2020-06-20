All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1115 W Street

1115 W Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 W Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Southside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through TITAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT to qualify to rent this property.

Super Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Downstairs Duplex with Hardwood Floors, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Large Shared Backyard!

All approved applicants will be required to carry Renters Insurance throughout their Tenancy.

No Pets Allowed Please

Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.

Resident Satisfaction Programs:
Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. You no longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive it on your doorstep and simply install.

We want your rental experience to be a delight that treats you with the respect and attentiveness you deserve. Whether you’re dealing with a maintenance emergency or have general questions regarding your home, we want to provide you with an immediate response 24/7/365. Weekend, holidays, or middle of the night, we want you to have the help you need. To give you the care and attention that you deserve, we’ve chosen to partner with a company called Latchel to offer you a 24/7 Home Assistant for $14.99 per month. Not only do you get a personal home assistant 24/7, they cover some Tenant maintenance fees that may arise during a tenancy. Brochure with full details available.

Rental Qualifications:
-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections
-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years
-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent
-Minimum 1 year with current employer
-No evictions in past 5 years
-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord

Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. Thank you!

Rental Verification Process:
For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan
*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.
**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.

To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.

Titan Property Management
CalBRE License #01295137

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 W Street have any available units?
1115 W Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 W Street have?
Some of 1115 W Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 W Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 W Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 W Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 W Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1115 W Street offer parking?
No, 1115 W Street does not offer parking.
Does 1115 W Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 W Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 W Street have a pool?
No, 1115 W Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 W Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 W Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 W Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 W Street does not have units with dishwashers.
