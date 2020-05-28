All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1029 35th Ave Apt 30

1029 35th Ave · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1029 35th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95822
South Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 30 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Come and live in this newly-renovated community with easy Highway 5 access, near John Cabrillo Elementary School and Sam Brannan Middle School. Next to several parks and the Sacramento River!

Features:
Spacious 2 bed / 1 bath apartment
All new cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
New paint
Upgraded flooring and carpet throughout
Patio area
New windows
Abundant natural light
Reserved parking available
Onsite laundry
Outdoor lounge includes community BBQ pits, lounge area, dog run, and outdoor fireplace

Monthly Water, Sewer Garbage fee of $89.

Pets are welcome with breed/size restrictions, pet deposit and pet rent.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5863131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have any available units?
1029 35th Ave Apt 30 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have?
Some of 1029 35th Ave Apt 30's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 35th Ave Apt 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 is pet friendly.
Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 offer parking?
Yes, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 offers parking.
Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have a pool?
No, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 does not have a pool.
Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have accessible units?
No, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 35th Ave Apt 30 has units with dishwashers.
