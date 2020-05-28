1029 35th Ave Apt 30

Amenities

Come and live in this newly-renovated community with easy Highway 5 access, near John Cabrillo Elementary School and Sam Brannan Middle School. Next to several parks and the Sacramento River!



Features:

Spacious 2 bed / 1 bath apartment

All new cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances

New paint

Upgraded flooring and carpet throughout

Patio area

New windows

Abundant natural light

Reserved parking available

Onsite laundry

Outdoor lounge includes community BBQ pits, lounge area, dog run, and outdoor fireplace



Monthly Water, Sewer Garbage fee of $89.



Pets are welcome with breed/size restrictions, pet deposit and pet rent.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



