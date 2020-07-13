/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 07:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Folsom
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1780 Langholm Way
1780 Langholm Way, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2942 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates South
136 Dunstable Way
136 Dunstable Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2628 sqft
- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
American River Canyon
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.
1 of 10
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates
111 Econome Court
111 Econome Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1195 sqft
111 Econome Court Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Willow Creek Estates Home in Folsom - This home is at the end of a long quiet court. Large park-like landscaped backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
140 Oxburough Drive
140 Oxburough Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
140 Oxburough Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Folsom - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Folsom, open concept floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, great room with a formal dining room and fireplace. Central heat and air.
Results within 1 mile of Folsom
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:20am
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
9346 Blue Oak Drive
9346 Blue Oak Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2025 sqft
9346 Blue Oak Drive Available 08/24/20 Spacious Orangevale 4bd/2.5ba House with 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Rollingwood area of Orangevale off Madison Avenue between Hazel & Main.
Results within 5 miles of Folsom
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFolsom 3 BedroomsFolsom Accessible ApartmentsFolsom Apartments with Balcony
Folsom Apartments with GarageFolsom Apartments with GymFolsom Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFolsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA