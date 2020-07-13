/
pet friendly apartments
182 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crest at Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7450 Tierra Way
7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way.
1 of 11
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Oaks
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:20am
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
9030 Crescenda Lane
9030 Crescenda Lane, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1996 sqft
9030 Crescenda Lane Available 08/24/20 Wonderful Orangevale - Brentwood Villas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious Orangevale 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in Brentwood Villas a gated community near Greenback & Hazel Avenue.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Oaks
5435 San Juan Ave
5435 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
998 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 290869 Duplex Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290869 Property Id 290869 (RLNE5820290)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Carmichael Springs
3930 Hollister Avenue, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
825 sqft
Corner, 2 bed 2 bath w wash/dryer quiet Location - Property Id: 215771 Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms with stackable washer/dryer. Stainless appliances. Master has a full bath and a walk in closet.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
5817 Oak Place Court
5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2397 sqft
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees.
