/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
2432 Stefanie Drive
2432 Stephanie Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1466 sqft
2432 Stefanie Drive Available 07/31/20 Action Properties offering Rocklin 3 Bedroom 2 bath fenced yard - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath approx 1466sqft home, has a living room, family room, tile kitchen with dining nook, formal dining room, private
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2184 sqft
- Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by case basis, but is not willing to work with cats. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906517)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
5486 Butano Way
5486 Butano Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1288 sqft
5486 Butano Way Available 06/11/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to work with tenants who have aquariums or reptiles. (RLNE4799290)
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Whitney Oaks
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
3708 CONE COURT
3708 Cone Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1588 sqft
3708 CONE COURT Available 05/15/20 SINGLE STORY IN ROCKLIN WITH POOL! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! - NICE SINGLE STORY ROCKLIN HOME WITH POOL! This home offers tile entry way, laminate flooring through out home, family room with wood burning fireplace,
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
2425 SAGUARO WAY
2425 Saguaro Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
2425 SAGUARO WAY Available 07/18/20 SINGLE STORY HOME IN ROCKLIN NEAR ANTELOPE CREEK ELEMETARY SCHOOL! - ***COMING SOON*** Single story home in Rocklin!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, with formal dining/living room combo, family room with wood
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
2800 Shelton Street
2800 Shelton Street, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1817 sqft
2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2260 Vail Ct
2260 Vail Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2452 sqft
2260 Vail Ct Available 08/01/20 Super Sharp Rocklin Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Approximately 2452 sq. ft. at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Owner pays gardener. Beautiful backyard with several fruit trees.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Similar Pages
Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRocklin 3 BedroomsRocklin Accessible Apartments
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Apartments with GarageRocklin Apartments with GymRocklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRocklin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA