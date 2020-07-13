/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
6 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Last updated July 10 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
907 sqft
WELCOME HOME Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1004 sqft
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
2 Units Available
Oakvale
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Oakvale
3905 Oak Villa Cir
3905 Oak Villa Circle, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Carmichael Springs
3930 Hollister Avenue, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
825 sqft
Corner, 2 bed 2 bath w wash/dryer quiet Location - Property Id: 215771 Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms with stackable washer/dryer. Stainless appliances. Master has a full bath and a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Larchmont Hills
6707 Oaklawn Way
6707 Oaklawn Way, Carmichael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
6707 Oaklawn Way Available 07/15/20 Fair Oaks - 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath near Del Campo H.S.
Results within 1 mile of Carmichael
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5246 Palm Ave
5246 Palm Avenue, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled duplex in great loacation - Property Id: 316721 Be the first to live in the fully remodeled duplex. This property has been updated with no expenses spared.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Oaks
5435 San Juan Ave
5435 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
998 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 290869 Duplex Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290869 Property Id 290869 (RLNE5820290)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7450 Tierra Way
7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Carmichael
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
