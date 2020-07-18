Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers.

- Rent is $855 per month

- Security deposit: $1,282.50 (if you do not have a co-signer)

- Must have a guarantor (co-signer); without a co-signer, you will need a down payment

- Approximately 5 minute walking distance to UC Riverside

- NEWLY RENOVATED!

- PET FRIENDLY (dogs/cats)

- Everything included in rent: dishwasher, refrigerator, cable/satellite, heating, air conditioning, trash, electricity, tv lounge, study lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ pit, hot tub, high-speed internet, business center, gated community, laundry facilities, and on-site maintenance

- Private bedroom & bathroom

- City transportation available

- Shopping and restaurants within walking distance

- Fully furnished (mattress with bed frame, desk, armoire, night stand, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher,refrigerator, etc.)



Lease term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021