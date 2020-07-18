All apartments in Riverside
University Village

3500 Iowa Avenue · (760) 686-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Iowa Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 617 · Avail. Sep 12

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 234 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers.
- Rent is $855 per month
- Security deposit: $1,282.50 (if you do not have a co-signer)
- Must have a guarantor (co-signer); without a co-signer, you will need a down payment
- Approximately 5 minute walking distance to UC Riverside
- NEWLY RENOVATED!
- PET FRIENDLY (dogs/cats)
- Everything included in rent: dishwasher, refrigerator, cable/satellite, heating, air conditioning, trash, electricity, tv lounge, study lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ pit, hot tub, high-speed internet, business center, gated community, laundry facilities, and on-site maintenance
- Private bedroom & bathroom
- City transportation available
- Shopping and restaurants within walking distance
- Fully furnished (mattress with bed frame, desk, armoire, night stand, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher,refrigerator, etc.)

Lease term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Village have any available units?
University Village has a unit available for $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does University Village have?
Some of University Village's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Village currently offering any rent specials?
University Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Village pet-friendly?
Yes, University Village is pet friendly.
Does University Village offer parking?
Yes, University Village offers parking.
Does University Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Village have a pool?
Yes, University Village has a pool.
Does University Village have accessible units?
No, University Village does not have accessible units.
Does University Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Village has units with dishwashers.
