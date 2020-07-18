Amenities
Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers.
- Rent is $855 per month
- Security deposit: $1,282.50 (if you do not have a co-signer)
- Must have a guarantor (co-signer); without a co-signer, you will need a down payment
- Approximately 5 minute walking distance to UC Riverside
- NEWLY RENOVATED!
- PET FRIENDLY (dogs/cats)
- Everything included in rent: dishwasher, refrigerator, cable/satellite, heating, air conditioning, trash, electricity, tv lounge, study lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ pit, hot tub, high-speed internet, business center, gated community, laundry facilities, and on-site maintenance
- Private bedroom & bathroom
- City transportation available
- Shopping and restaurants within walking distance
- Fully furnished (mattress with bed frame, desk, armoire, night stand, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher,refrigerator, etc.)
Lease term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021