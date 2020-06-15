All apartments in Riverside
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

8360 Clover Creek Road

8360 Clover Creek Road · (951) 367-0487 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8360 Clover Creek Road, Riverside, CA 92508
Orangecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8360 Clover Creek Road · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8360 Clover Creek Road Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL Orangecrest 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home!!! - Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom with brand new neutral paint throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, inside laundry room with direct access to the large 2 car garage, and beautiful views from the back yard. This property sits on a large corner lot. This home is located walking distance to Orange Terrace Community Park, schools, and shopping. It is also minutes away from the 215 and 60 freeways and a desirable shopping center. Call our office today to conveniently schedule a self-guided tour!

Disclaimer
CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487
For Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com

Pets will be considered. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required.

If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. Unconfirmed appointments will not be kept. Late appointments will require a reschedule.

Lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. NO WARRANTY/GUARANTEE on Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers and/or Spas. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer.

(RLNE3418048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8360 Clover Creek Road have any available units?
8360 Clover Creek Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 8360 Clover Creek Road have?
Some of 8360 Clover Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8360 Clover Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
8360 Clover Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8360 Clover Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8360 Clover Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 8360 Clover Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 8360 Clover Creek Road does offer parking.
Does 8360 Clover Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8360 Clover Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8360 Clover Creek Road have a pool?
No, 8360 Clover Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 8360 Clover Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 8360 Clover Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8360 Clover Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8360 Clover Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
