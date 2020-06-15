Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

8360 Clover Creek Road Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL Orangecrest 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home!!! - Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom with brand new neutral paint throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, inside laundry room with direct access to the large 2 car garage, and beautiful views from the back yard. This property sits on a large corner lot. This home is located walking distance to Orange Terrace Community Park, schools, and shopping. It is also minutes away from the 215 and 60 freeways and a desirable shopping center. Call our office today to conveniently schedule a self-guided tour!



CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487

For Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com



Pets will be considered. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required.



If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. Unconfirmed appointments will not be kept. Late appointments will require a reschedule.



Lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. NO WARRANTY/GUARANTEE on Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers and/or Spas. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer.



