Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6666 Butte Drive

6666 Butte Drive · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6666 Butte Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6666 Butte Drive Available 06/30/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location. This home has an exceptional layout with tile and laminate flooring throughout, a great chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space, leading into the bright living room with a red brick fireplace and ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms, and a fenced backyard with a covered patio! Within a few miles from Norte Vista High School, Stater Bros Market, and multiple dining options. Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today! More information and photos coming soon.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 Butte Drive have any available units?
6666 Butte Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 6666 Butte Drive have?
Some of 6666 Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6666 Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 6666 Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6666 Butte Drive does offer parking.
Does 6666 Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 6666 Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6666 Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 6666 Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6666 Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
