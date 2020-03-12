Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

6666 Butte Drive Available 06/30/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location. This home has an exceptional layout with tile and laminate flooring throughout, a great chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space, leading into the bright living room with a red brick fireplace and ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms, and a fenced backyard with a covered patio! Within a few miles from Norte Vista High School, Stater Bros Market, and multiple dining options. Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today! More information and photos coming soon.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779163)