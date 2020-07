Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

RIVERSIDE Arlington Heights Remodeled Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - NEWLY REMODELED HOME - Situated in the historic Arlington Heights neighborhood of Riverside this updated Cozy Cottage has been newly renovated. Warm exterior paint and landscaping being installed will welcome you in. The open floor plan has new paint and laminate flooring throughout, new carpet in bedrooms. Both bathrooms are updated with new vanities and fixtures. Kitchen has updated cabinets and new quartz countertops, washer/dryer hook ups are conveniently located next to the kitchen. New Central Air/Heat plenty of off street parking, no garage. Pets negotiable! www.utopiamanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5966570)