4031 Mcarthur Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 full bath duplex-home is ready to view!

Upgraded with new luxury tile flooring, new kitchen counter, and appliances. The full bathroom provides you with plenty of cabinet space and new shower doors. A large and open floor plan provides you with a formal living room + an additional family room. One of the three-bedrooms is on the other side of the house providing you with more privacy. New windows throughout + fresh paint and ceiling fans in all rooms. Did we mentioned the new HVAC system?! This rental has a private patio for your convenience. Water included. Pet friendly with additional deposit and monthly pet fee, restrictions apply.



Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drains screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; online tenant portal for maintenance, online payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.



All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgment

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.