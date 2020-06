Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo in the White Oak development close the Riverside Galleria mall. This home features fresh paint, tile and laminate flooring in the downstairs area for low maintenance. Quaint kitchen offers a dishwasher, gas stove and built in microwave. Blinds throughout the home. Private backyard patio leads to two garage with laundry area. The lush grounds has grass, a playground and swimming pool. This unit is move in ready! Don't miss out!