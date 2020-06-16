3176 Vista Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Do not miss this beautiful home located Off La Sierra In a gated community! - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home located in a Gated HOA. A beautiful community with a playground and pool! No one living behind you and gorgeous views of the city. Main floor bedroom and bath. A chef's delight kitchen with granite counter tops. Large laundry room with a lot of storage. Master suite has his and her sinks, a large soaking tub and 2 walk-in closets. Grocery stores and shops located right across the street from entrance to the community! Only a few minutes from the 91 freeway. The gardener is included! Dogs allowed with an extra $300 deposit and $25/monthly per pet. One year lease.



**TO VIEW THE HOME, ACCESS SELF SHOWING LOCKBOX ON THE FRONT DOOR. INQUIRE ABOUT THIS HOME TEXT ONLY - Desiree, 951-777-0426**



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgement

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5083267)