Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

3176 Vista Terrace

3176 Vista Terrace · (951) 777-2811 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3176 Vista Terrace, Riverside, CA 92503
La Sierra South

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3176 Vista Terrace · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3426 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Do not miss this beautiful home located Off La Sierra In a gated community! - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home located in a Gated HOA. A beautiful community with a playground and pool! No one living behind you and gorgeous views of the city. Main floor bedroom and bath. A chef's delight kitchen with granite counter tops. Large laundry room with a lot of storage. Master suite has his and her sinks, a large soaking tub and 2 walk-in closets. Grocery stores and shops located right across the street from entrance to the community! Only a few minutes from the 91 freeway. The gardener is included! Dogs allowed with an extra $300 deposit and $25/monthly per pet. One year lease.

**TO VIEW THE HOME, ACCESS SELF SHOWING LOCKBOX ON THE FRONT DOOR. INQUIRE ABOUT THIS HOME TEXT ONLY - Desiree, 951-777-0426**

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgement
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 Vista Terrace have any available units?
3176 Vista Terrace has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3176 Vista Terrace have?
Some of 3176 Vista Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3176 Vista Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Vista Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Vista Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3176 Vista Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3176 Vista Terrace offer parking?
No, 3176 Vista Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3176 Vista Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3176 Vista Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Vista Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3176 Vista Terrace has a pool.
Does 3176 Vista Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3176 Vista Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Vista Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3176 Vista Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
