11364 Doverwood Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Nice and newly remodeled single story with 3 bedroom, 2 bath and large formal dining room, laminate flooring family home. A large living room with warm fireplace. The other large room which connecting to the garage can be used as a 2nd living room or your entertainment room or as 4th bedroom with it's own entrance. Side and back yard have plenty of spaces for RV or Boat parking? also with an assortment of fruit trees. Nearby schools include La Sierra University, La Sierra Academy School, La Sierra High School, Ysmael Villegas Middle School and Valley View Elementary School.