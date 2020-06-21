All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

11364 Doverwood Drive

11364 Doverwood Drive · (951) 314-8289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11364 Doverwood Drive, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Nice and newly remodeled single story with 3 bedroom, 2 bath and large formal dining room, laminate flooring family home. A large living room with warm fireplace. The other large room which connecting to the garage can be used as a 2nd living room or your entertainment room or as 4th bedroom with it's own entrance. Side and back yard have plenty of spaces for RV or Boat parking? also with an assortment of fruit trees. Nearby schools include La Sierra University, La Sierra Academy School, La Sierra High School, Ysmael Villegas Middle School and Valley View Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11364 Doverwood Drive have any available units?
11364 Doverwood Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 11364 Doverwood Drive have?
Some of 11364 Doverwood Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11364 Doverwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11364 Doverwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11364 Doverwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11364 Doverwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 11364 Doverwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11364 Doverwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 11364 Doverwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11364 Doverwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11364 Doverwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11364 Doverwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11364 Doverwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11364 Doverwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11364 Doverwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11364 Doverwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
