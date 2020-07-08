57 Calle De Los Ninos

Amenities

Completely DETACHED TOWNHOME nestled in the courtyard of the charming tract of Los Abanicos. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in the heart of RSM. A desirable floorpan includes a light and bright kitchen with plenty of storage, tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, a brand new microwave and the refrigerator is included. Convenient breakfast bar for casual meals and an abundance of windows allowing the natural light to come through. The lower level has Brazilian Koa solid hardwood floors, while the kitchen has tile. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area with access to the backyard where you can make memories with friends and family. The lower level also has a living room with a fireplace, plenty of windows, a powder room and direct access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs you'll find all three bedrooms. The Master has a double door entry with dual vanities in the bath area, a Roman tub, a walk-in shower, two mirrored wardrobe closets & ceiling fan. The other two bedrooms are good size, have walk-in closets and share a full bath. The home has been re-piped and recently painted. One of the perks of living in RSM is that you can enjoy the RSM Lake. Privileges include a private beach, clubhouse & picnic area. In close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, & the 241 Toll Road. HOA amenities are included in the rent. Non-smokers, one small dog OK with pet deposit, good credit and Renters Insurance a must.