All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 57 Calle De Los Ninos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
57 Calle De Los Ninos
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

57 Calle De Los Ninos

57 Calle de los Ninos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

57 Calle de los Ninos, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Completely DETACHED TOWNHOME nestled in the courtyard of the charming tract of Los Abanicos. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in the heart of RSM. A desirable floorpan includes a light and bright kitchen with plenty of storage, tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, a brand new microwave and the refrigerator is included. Convenient breakfast bar for casual meals and an abundance of windows allowing the natural light to come through. The lower level has Brazilian Koa solid hardwood floors, while the kitchen has tile. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area with access to the backyard where you can make memories with friends and family. The lower level also has a living room with a fireplace, plenty of windows, a powder room and direct access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs you'll find all three bedrooms. The Master has a double door entry with dual vanities in the bath area, a Roman tub, a walk-in shower, two mirrored wardrobe closets & ceiling fan. The other two bedrooms are good size, have walk-in closets and share a full bath. The home has been re-piped and recently painted. One of the perks of living in RSM is that you can enjoy the RSM Lake. Privileges include a private beach, clubhouse & picnic area. In close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, & the 241 Toll Road. HOA amenities are included in the rent. Non-smokers, one small dog OK with pet deposit, good credit and Renters Insurance a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have any available units?
57 Calle De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have?
Some of 57 Calle De Los Ninos's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Calle De Los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
57 Calle De Los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Calle De Los Ninos pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Calle De Los Ninos is pet friendly.
Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 57 Calle De Los Ninos offers parking.
Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Calle De Los Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have a pool?
No, 57 Calle De Los Ninos does not have a pool.
Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 57 Calle De Los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Calle De Los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Calle De Los Ninos has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego