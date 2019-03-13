51 Castano

Amenities
This condo is centrally located in Rancho Santa Margarita next to shopping centers, movie theater, parks, schools, restaurants and more! The wonderful home offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms and newer carpet. The living room features a fireplace and opens to a dining area and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers white cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave and ample counter space. This home offers refrigerator, 2 wall mounted T.V.'s, washer and dryer. Located in the Samlarc community, you can take advantage of the numerous pools, parks, tennis courts. Also located nearby is the well-known Rancho Santa Margarita lake that you can enjoy, walk around or utilize access to the Beach Club and all the fun activities!