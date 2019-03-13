51 Castano

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

This condo is centrally located in Rancho Santa Margarita next to shopping centers, movie theater, parks, schools, restaurants and more! The wonderful home offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms and newer carpet. The living room features a fireplace and opens to a dining area and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers white cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave and ample counter space. This home offers refrigerator, 2 wall mounted T.V.'s, washer and dryer. Located in the Samlarc community, you can take advantage of the numerous pools, parks, tennis courts. Also located nearby is the well-known Rancho Santa Margarita lake that you can enjoy, walk around or utilize access to the Beach Club and all the fun activities!