51 Castano
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

51 Castano

51 Castano · No Longer Available
Location

51 Castano, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This condo is centrally located in Rancho Santa Margarita next to shopping centers, movie theater, parks, schools, restaurants and more! The wonderful home offers 2 large bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms and newer carpet. The living room features a fireplace and opens to a dining area and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers white cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave and ample counter space. This home offers refrigerator, 2 wall mounted T.V.'s, washer and dryer. Located in the Samlarc community, you can take advantage of the numerous pools, parks, tennis courts. Also located nearby is the well-known Rancho Santa Margarita lake that you can enjoy, walk around or utilize access to the Beach Club and all the fun activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Castano have any available units?
51 Castano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Castano have?
Some of 51 Castano's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Castano currently offering any rent specials?
51 Castano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Castano pet-friendly?
No, 51 Castano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 51 Castano offer parking?
Yes, 51 Castano offers parking.
Does 51 Castano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Castano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Castano have a pool?
Yes, 51 Castano has a pool.
Does 51 Castano have accessible units?
No, 51 Castano does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Castano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Castano has units with dishwashers.

