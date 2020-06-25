All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
5 Saint Elias.
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

5 Saint Elias

5 Saint Elias · No Longer Available
Location

5 Saint Elias, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Located on a private cul-de-sac in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon, this home offers stunning upgrades throughout. The entry way, formal living and dining rooms, and main floor bedroom all boast beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances is open to the separate family room and complete with gorgeous slate flooring, a slate fireplace, and crown moldings. The designer wrought iron stair railing leads you to the upstairs that features the master suite with a large master bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom, and an oversized bonus room all covered by the hardwood flooring. The private backyard has a grass area, patio area, citrus and other fruit trees, and a built-in barbecue, perfect for entertaining. Other features include a whole-house water softener and tankless water heater. Enjoy the Dove Canyon lifestyle and the wonderful amenities that include that include a Jr. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 Saint Elias have any available units?
5 Saint Elias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Saint Elias have?
Some of 5 Saint Elias's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Saint Elias currently offering any rent specials?
5 Saint Elias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Saint Elias pet-friendly?
No, 5 Saint Elias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 5 Saint Elias offer parking?
No, 5 Saint Elias does not offer parking.
Does 5 Saint Elias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Saint Elias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Saint Elias have a pool?
Yes, 5 Saint Elias has a pool.
Does 5 Saint Elias have accessible units?
No, 5 Saint Elias does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Saint Elias have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Saint Elias has units with dishwashers.

