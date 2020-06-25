5 Saint Elias.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Located on a private cul-de-sac in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon, this home offers stunning upgrades throughout. The entry way, formal living and dining rooms, and main floor bedroom all boast beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances is open to the separate family room and complete with gorgeous slate flooring, a slate fireplace, and crown moldings. The designer wrought iron stair railing leads you to the upstairs that features the master suite with a large master bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom, and an oversized bonus room all covered by the hardwood flooring. The private backyard has a grass area, patio area, citrus and other fruit trees, and a built-in barbecue, perfect for entertaining. Other features include a whole-house water softener and tankless water heater. Enjoy the Dove Canyon lifestyle and the wonderful amenities that include that include a Jr. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and much more!