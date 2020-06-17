Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to this remodeled, lower level, condo in RSM! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 642 sq ft of living

space. You’ll love the gated and private front patio…ready for your outdoor furniture and you can tend to a small garden! The

totally remodeled kitchen includes new white cabinetry, stylish Quartz countertops and a lovely glass tile backsplash. Under

cabinet lighting and above cabinet lighting add to the special ambiance of the room. The dining area offers additional cabinetry,

glass display shelving and countertop space. The kitchen and living room feature recessed lighting. Ceiling fans can be found in

the dining room and bedroom. Plantation shutters and modern flooring throughout. The master bedroom offers two closets – one

with built-ins, the other a walk-in. The bathroom features a new vanity, flooring and additional cabinet space. The hallway

provides space for a stackable washer/dryer. This condo comes with a detached, 1 car, garage. The community offers a pool and

spa. The home is in close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping.