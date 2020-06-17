All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
5 Islay

5 Islay · No Longer Available
Location

5 Islay, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this remodeled, lower level, condo in RSM! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 642 sq ft of living
space. You’ll love the gated and private front patio…ready for your outdoor furniture and you can tend to a small garden! The
totally remodeled kitchen includes new white cabinetry, stylish Quartz countertops and a lovely glass tile backsplash. Under
cabinet lighting and above cabinet lighting add to the special ambiance of the room. The dining area offers additional cabinetry,
glass display shelving and countertop space. The kitchen and living room feature recessed lighting. Ceiling fans can be found in
the dining room and bedroom. Plantation shutters and modern flooring throughout. The master bedroom offers two closets – one
with built-ins, the other a walk-in. The bathroom features a new vanity, flooring and additional cabinet space. The hallway
provides space for a stackable washer/dryer. This condo comes with a detached, 1 car, garage. The community offers a pool and
spa. The home is in close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Islay have any available units?
5 Islay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Islay have?
Some of 5 Islay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Islay currently offering any rent specials?
5 Islay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Islay pet-friendly?
No, 5 Islay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 5 Islay offer parking?
Yes, 5 Islay offers parking.
Does 5 Islay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Islay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Islay have a pool?
Yes, 5 Islay has a pool.
Does 5 Islay have accessible units?
No, 5 Islay does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Islay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Islay has units with dishwashers.
