All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 46 Vista La Cuesta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
46 Vista La Cuesta
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

46 Vista La Cuesta

46 Vista La Cuesta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

46 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact agent Christy Holmes at 949-697-0712 or ChristyMHolmes@gmail.com YOU WILL LOVE this meticulous 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the higly desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. In this upper level END UNIT, you are greeted by a charming private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining & BBQ. Step inside & be welcomed home to the very OPEN CONCEPT, large family room, cozy fireplace & dining area w/ vaulted pitched ceiling & lots of windows creating a light & airy feel. The upgraded kitchen w/ a functional breakfast bar includes granite counters, white cabinetry & newer appliances, INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room INCLUDING A WASHER/DRYER & lots of storage space. There are ceiling fans & window coverings in all rooms & the floors are a warm wood tone laminate in the main living area, tile in kitchen & baths & neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Whether relaxing at home, sitting out on your front porch or enjoying a nice afternoon by the community pool, this home features a very comfortable lifestyle. The excellent location is across the street from RSM Lake & Trabuco Mesa Elementary School. Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, biking/hiking paths & O'Neil Park. The car garage is located directly under the condo for easy access w/ one extra parking spot included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Vista La Cuesta have any available units?
46 Vista La Cuesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Vista La Cuesta have?
Some of 46 Vista La Cuesta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Vista La Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
46 Vista La Cuesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Vista La Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 46 Vista La Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 46 Vista La Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 46 Vista La Cuesta offers parking.
Does 46 Vista La Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Vista La Cuesta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Vista La Cuesta have a pool?
Yes, 46 Vista La Cuesta has a pool.
Does 46 Vista La Cuesta have accessible units?
No, 46 Vista La Cuesta does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Vista La Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Vista La Cuesta has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego