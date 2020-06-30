46 Vista La Cuesta

Amenities

Contact agent Christy Holmes at 949-697-0712 or ChristyMHolmes@gmail.com YOU WILL LOVE this meticulous 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the higly desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. In this upper level END UNIT, you are greeted by a charming private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining & BBQ. Step inside & be welcomed home to the very OPEN CONCEPT, large family room, cozy fireplace & dining area w/ vaulted pitched ceiling & lots of windows creating a light & airy feel. The upgraded kitchen w/ a functional breakfast bar includes granite counters, white cabinetry & newer appliances, INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room INCLUDING A WASHER/DRYER & lots of storage space. There are ceiling fans & window coverings in all rooms & the floors are a warm wood tone laminate in the main living area, tile in kitchen & baths & neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Whether relaxing at home, sitting out on your front porch or enjoying a nice afternoon by the community pool, this home features a very comfortable lifestyle. The excellent location is across the street from RSM Lake & Trabuco Mesa Elementary School. Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, biking/hiking paths & O'Neil Park. The car garage is located directly under the condo for easy access w/ one extra parking spot included!