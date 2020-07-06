All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
4 Via Jacinto

4 Via Jacinto · No Longer Available
Location

4 Via Jacinto, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this cozy 3 Bedroom Home on a Cul-de-sac in the Golf Course Community of Villavante. This gorgeous 1,723 Sq.Ft. home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the 2nd level. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet opens to a balcony. Ceiling Fans in both upstairs bedrooms. Beautiful Laminated Wood flooring throughout the 1st level. Newer Carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Property was entirely painted less than one year ago. Spacious Kitchen with white cabinets and Nook area with built-in cabinets. Charming Living room with Fireplace. Nice and bright! Covered Patio and landscaped side yard and backyard. Walking distance to Arroyo Vista Elementary School, Arroyo Vista Park and hiking Trails. Close proximity to Tijeras Creek Golf Club and the Well Known O'Neill Regional Park. Steps from the community pool and spa. A MUST SEE! Please call Nancy Aynehchi @ 714-496-8852 for a private showing or virtual showing. Please see agent remarks or call the listing agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Via Jacinto have any available units?
4 Via Jacinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Via Jacinto have?
Some of 4 Via Jacinto's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Via Jacinto currently offering any rent specials?
4 Via Jacinto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Via Jacinto pet-friendly?
No, 4 Via Jacinto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 4 Via Jacinto offer parking?
Yes, 4 Via Jacinto offers parking.
Does 4 Via Jacinto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Via Jacinto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Via Jacinto have a pool?
Yes, 4 Via Jacinto has a pool.
Does 4 Via Jacinto have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Via Jacinto has accessible units.
Does 4 Via Jacinto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Via Jacinto has units with dishwashers.

