4 Via Jacinto

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool hot tub

Welcome to this cozy 3 Bedroom Home on a Cul-de-sac in the Golf Course Community of Villavante. This gorgeous 1,723 Sq.Ft. home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the 2nd level. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet opens to a balcony. Ceiling Fans in both upstairs bedrooms. Beautiful Laminated Wood flooring throughout the 1st level. Newer Carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Property was entirely painted less than one year ago. Spacious Kitchen with white cabinets and Nook area with built-in cabinets. Charming Living room with Fireplace. Nice and bright! Covered Patio and landscaped side yard and backyard. Walking distance to Arroyo Vista Elementary School, Arroyo Vista Park and hiking Trails. Close proximity to Tijeras Creek Golf Club and the Well Known O'Neill Regional Park. Steps from the community pool and spa. A MUST SEE! Please call Nancy Aynehchi @ 714-496-8852 for a private showing or virtual showing. Please see agent remarks or call the listing agent for more info.