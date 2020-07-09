38 Ametrine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome Home to this adorable corner lot home located in Rancho Santa Margarita in the Melinda Heights area. This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1500 square feet and a two car attached garage sits on a corner lot just steps away from a beautiful park with two tot lot areas for the kids. Melinda Heights is a very sought after area to live in RSM due to the award winning Melinda Heights Elementary School and numerous parks and pools that adorn that area. Corian kitchen counters and maple cabinetry light up the kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a hue master closet with built in shelves. The home has lots of great windows which makes it light and bright. The backyard is just the right size for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. This won't last long!