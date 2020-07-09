All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
38 Ametrine Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

38 Ametrine Way

38 Ametrine Way · No Longer Available
Location

38 Ametrine Way, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this adorable corner lot home located in Rancho Santa Margarita in the Melinda Heights area. This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1500 square feet and a two car attached garage sits on a corner lot just steps away from a beautiful park with two tot lot areas for the kids. Melinda Heights is a very sought after area to live in RSM due to the award winning Melinda Heights Elementary School and numerous parks and pools that adorn that area. Corian kitchen counters and maple cabinetry light up the kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a hue master closet with built in shelves. The home has lots of great windows which makes it light and bright. The backyard is just the right size for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Ametrine Way have any available units?
38 Ametrine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Ametrine Way have?
Some of 38 Ametrine Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Ametrine Way currently offering any rent specials?
38 Ametrine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Ametrine Way pet-friendly?
No, 38 Ametrine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 38 Ametrine Way offer parking?
Yes, 38 Ametrine Way offers parking.
Does 38 Ametrine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Ametrine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Ametrine Way have a pool?
Yes, 38 Ametrine Way has a pool.
Does 38 Ametrine Way have accessible units?
No, 38 Ametrine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Ametrine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Ametrine Way has units with dishwashers.

