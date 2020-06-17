32712 Coppercrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Furnished Master Suite in Trabuco Highlands/Rancho Santa Margarita area, ideal for a working couple.The bath has two roomy walk-in closets, two matching sinks, an enclosed shower, and a large tub adjacent to a gas fireplace that also opens into the bedroom area. The bedroom has a king size bed with two matching end tables and two large dressers. It also has a panoramic view to the south, with glimpses of the ocean on sunny days.



The home is shared by three other working men, one of whom is the son of the owner. Everyone has full use of the kitchen, including refrigerator, ovens, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Dishes, eating and cooking utensils have been provided by the owner. Also included is use of the washer and dryer, as well as use of the back yard spa. This place really needs to be seen to be appreciated!



Rent for the suite, which includes full access to kitchen, laundry and spa, is $1800 per month, plus your share of utilities. A $500 security deposit is required.