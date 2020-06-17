All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 32712 Coppercrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
32712 Coppercrest Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:55 AM

32712 Coppercrest Drive

32712 Coppercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

32712 Coppercrest Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Furnished Master Suite in Trabuco Highlands/Rancho Santa Margarita area, ideal for a working couple.The bath has two roomy walk-in closets, two matching sinks, an enclosed shower, and a large tub adjacent to a gas fireplace that also opens into the bedroom area. The bedroom has a king size bed with two matching end tables and two large dressers. It also has a panoramic view to the south, with glimpses of the ocean on sunny days.

The home is shared by three other working men, one of whom is the son of the owner. Everyone has full use of the kitchen, including refrigerator, ovens, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Dishes, eating and cooking utensils have been provided by the owner. Also included is use of the washer and dryer, as well as use of the back yard spa. This place really needs to be seen to be appreciated!

Rent for the suite, which includes full access to kitchen, laundry and spa, is $1800 per month, plus your share of utilities. A $500 security deposit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have any available units?
32712 Coppercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have?
Some of 32712 Coppercrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32712 Coppercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32712 Coppercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32712 Coppercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32712 Coppercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive offer parking?
No, 32712 Coppercrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32712 Coppercrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 32712 Coppercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 32712 Coppercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32712 Coppercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32712 Coppercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego