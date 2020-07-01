All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

31 Promontory

31 Promontory · No Longer Available
Location

31 Promontory, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Panoramic Views! Located in Dove Canyon overlooking 11 holes of golf, parking for 10+ cars and a lift! Completely remodeled with views from almost every room. Completely furnished includes HOA, gardener and bi weekly house cleaner. Kitchen includes professional DCS appliances, walk in pantry, wine fridge, granite counters & is open to the large family room with stone fireplace, Sony TV & custom reclaimed wood doors. Luxurious master suite with panoramic views, sitting area, fireplace, spa like bath with walk in shower and free standing Ariel jetted tub with lights and music. Main floor Private bed & bath along with 4 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. The private wrap around yard boasts views from every direction, Spa, built in BBQ, multiple seating areas, fountain and fruit trees. Better than brand new with new windows, newer dual AC and ducting, epoxy garage floors, 2 nest systems, artificial turf, paver driveway, extensive crown and window moulding, recessed LED lighting, Hunter Douglas electric shades, soft close cabinets & drawers, 3 fireplaces, 8' doors and so much more! Amenities in this 24-hour guard gated community include Jr. Olympic size pool, 4 lighted tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, basketball courts, concerts in the park, access to miles of hiking & biking trails, optional golf & social memberships to the Dove Canyon Country Club with an 18-hole Jack Nicholas signature golf course & a full calendar of events. Award winning schools and NO mello roos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Promontory have any available units?
31 Promontory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Promontory have?
Some of 31 Promontory's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Promontory currently offering any rent specials?
31 Promontory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Promontory pet-friendly?
No, 31 Promontory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 31 Promontory offer parking?
Yes, 31 Promontory offers parking.
Does 31 Promontory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Promontory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Promontory have a pool?
Yes, 31 Promontory has a pool.
Does 31 Promontory have accessible units?
No, 31 Promontory does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Promontory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Promontory has units with dishwashers.

