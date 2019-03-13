All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 83 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with newer cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wood blinds, remodeled bathrooms, custom built in closet organizers, and mirrored wardrobe doors. This unit has a great open floor plan, lots of natural light, lots of storage, and a large front enclosed patio. Stackable washer/dryer included, community pool and spa, short walk from the lake, parks, and shopping. The property comes with 1 Car Detached Garage and 2 Permits To Park In Open Spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Blue Oak have any available units?
3 Blue Oak has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Blue Oak have?
Some of 3 Blue Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Blue Oak currently offering any rent specials?
3 Blue Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Blue Oak pet-friendly?
No, 3 Blue Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 3 Blue Oak offer parking?
Yes, 3 Blue Oak does offer parking.
Does 3 Blue Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Blue Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Blue Oak have a pool?
Yes, 3 Blue Oak has a pool.
Does 3 Blue Oak have accessible units?
No, 3 Blue Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Blue Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Blue Oak has units with dishwashers.
