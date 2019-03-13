3 Blue Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with newer cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wood blinds, remodeled bathrooms, custom built in closet organizers, and mirrored wardrobe doors. This unit has a great open floor plan, lots of natural light, lots of storage, and a large front enclosed patio. Stackable washer/dryer included, community pool and spa, short walk from the lake, parks, and shopping. The property comes with 1 Car Detached Garage and 2 Permits To Park In Open Spaces.