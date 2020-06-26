Amenities
Beautiful one level end unit, one common wall, no one above or below you! Garage below unit with 2 additional parking passes. Two large balconies. Upgrades include neutral paint, Quartz kitchen counter tops, new stove, dishwasher, microwave & sink. Kitchen cabinets refaced & freshly painted. New wood flooring throughout with tiles in kitchen & bathrooms. New window blinds. Central air & heat, cable & internet ready! Spacious master suite had large oval bathtub. Both bedrooms have large closets mirrored doors in master suite. Laundry in unit. Short walke to beautiful association pool, sauna & playground. Walking distance to popular Santa Margarita Lake & Beach Club. Very close to shopping, dining, 241 Freeway.