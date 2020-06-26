Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly sauna

Beautiful one level end unit, one common wall, no one above or below you! Garage below unit with 2 additional parking passes. Two large balconies. Upgrades include neutral paint, Quartz kitchen counter tops, new stove, dishwasher, microwave & sink. Kitchen cabinets refaced & freshly painted. New wood flooring throughout with tiles in kitchen & bathrooms. New window blinds. Central air & heat, cable & internet ready! Spacious master suite had large oval bathtub. Both bedrooms have large closets mirrored doors in master suite. Laundry in unit. Short walke to beautiful association pool, sauna & playground. Walking distance to popular Santa Margarita Lake & Beach Club. Very close to shopping, dining, 241 Freeway.