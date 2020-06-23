28 Paseo Vecino

Amenities

This detached home is located on a premium corner lot facing the park, pool and clubhouse! Surrounded by a white picket fence, this home features a large yard and privacy. Enter the front door to an open concept floor plan. The downstairs flooring is beautiful wood laminate and upstairs you are welcomed by newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. The living room has a fire place situated so you can enjoy it from the living room, the kitchen and the separate dining room. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops and marble back splash. Also, downstairs there is a separate large den/office/or additional bedroom. Half bath downstairs can accommodate all your guests that you will surely be entertaining in this home. Two large sliders open up your home to outside entertaining as well. When you head upstairs, you find an upstairs laundry area, secondary bedrooms and a large master with its own balcony for privacy and enjoying your coffee or a glass of wine. There is also a storage closet outside adjoining the balcony so no more worries about where to store decorations, etc. A hall bathroom with a shower/tub is great for use by a busy house hold. The master bedroom also has its own private over sized bathroom, vaulted ceilings, and two closets. The community has a private pool, spa and bbq area. There is a tot lot too. You can also enjoy the beach club, 4 pools, tennis clubs, and more. Too much to list!