Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Paseo Vecino

28 Paseo Vecino · No Longer Available
Location

28 Paseo Vecino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This detached home is located on a premium corner lot facing the park, pool and clubhouse! Surrounded by a white picket fence, this home features a large yard and privacy. Enter the front door to an open concept floor plan. The downstairs flooring is beautiful wood laminate and upstairs you are welcomed by newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. The living room has a fire place situated so you can enjoy it from the living room, the kitchen and the separate dining room. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops and marble back splash. Also, downstairs there is a separate large den/office/or additional bedroom. Half bath downstairs can accommodate all your guests that you will surely be entertaining in this home. Two large sliders open up your home to outside entertaining as well. When you head upstairs, you find an upstairs laundry area, secondary bedrooms and a large master with its own balcony for privacy and enjoying your coffee or a glass of wine. There is also a storage closet outside adjoining the balcony so no more worries about where to store decorations, etc. A hall bathroom with a shower/tub is great for use by a busy house hold. The master bedroom also has its own private over sized bathroom, vaulted ceilings, and two closets. The community has a private pool, spa and bbq area. There is a tot lot too. You can also enjoy the beach club, 4 pools, tennis clubs, and more. Too much to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Paseo Vecino have any available units?
28 Paseo Vecino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Paseo Vecino have?
Some of 28 Paseo Vecino's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Paseo Vecino currently offering any rent specials?
28 Paseo Vecino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Paseo Vecino pet-friendly?
No, 28 Paseo Vecino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 28 Paseo Vecino offer parking?
No, 28 Paseo Vecino does not offer parking.
Does 28 Paseo Vecino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Paseo Vecino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Paseo Vecino have a pool?
Yes, 28 Paseo Vecino has a pool.
Does 28 Paseo Vecino have accessible units?
No, 28 Paseo Vecino does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Paseo Vecino have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Paseo Vecino does not have units with dishwashers.
