Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
25 Amantes
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

25 Amantes

Location

25 Amantes, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful home set on a corner lot with a large picturesque wrap around yard! Located within close proximity to Arroyo Vista k-8 school and local parks and pools this home has so much to offer. This floor plan has a main floor bedroom (currently no closet but the builder option has an inlet for a closet) and a main floor bathroom with shower. Very clean condition with neutral toned paint and flooring throughout. 2nd level has a large master, 2 bedrooms, and a spacious bonus room which can also be used as a bedroom. The park like backyard offers privacy and lush landscaping, a covered dining area and lounge areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Amantes have any available units?
25 Amantes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Amantes have?
Some of 25 Amantes's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Amantes currently offering any rent specials?
25 Amantes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Amantes pet-friendly?
No, 25 Amantes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 25 Amantes offer parking?
Yes, 25 Amantes offers parking.
Does 25 Amantes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Amantes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Amantes have a pool?
Yes, 25 Amantes has a pool.
Does 25 Amantes have accessible units?
No, 25 Amantes does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Amantes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Amantes has units with dishwashers.
