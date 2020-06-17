25 Amantes

Amenities

Beautiful home set on a corner lot with a large picturesque wrap around yard! Located within close proximity to Arroyo Vista k-8 school and local parks and pools this home has so much to offer. This floor plan has a main floor bedroom (currently no closet but the builder option has an inlet for a closet) and a main floor bathroom with shower. Very clean condition with neutral toned paint and flooring throughout. 2nd level has a large master, 2 bedrooms, and a spacious bonus room which can also be used as a bedroom. The park like backyard offers privacy and lush landscaping, a covered dining area and lounge areas.