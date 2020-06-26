Amenities

Available Now! Light n' Bright with High Ceilings, Second Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 618 sqft Condo with 1 carport space. The Kitchen features Inset Canned Lighting, Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Stainless Steel Sink. Inside Laundry Closet, Spacious Bedrooms and plenty of Windows make this Condo easy to call Home. Community Pool and Centrally Located adjacent to RSM Lake, close to Shopping, Restaurants, Walking Trails, Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club and more! Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. SamLarc membership available. Tenant responsible for membership transfer fee. Sorry, no pets. Call (949) 836-3064 to schedule a showing today!