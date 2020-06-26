All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 23 Rosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
23 Rosa
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

23 Rosa

23 Rosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23 Rosa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Available Now! Light n' Bright with High Ceilings, Second Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 618 sqft Condo with 1 carport space. The Kitchen features Inset Canned Lighting, Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Stainless Steel Sink. Inside Laundry Closet, Spacious Bedrooms and plenty of Windows make this Condo easy to call Home. Community Pool and Centrally Located adjacent to RSM Lake, close to Shopping, Restaurants, Walking Trails, Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club and more! Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. SamLarc membership available. Tenant responsible for membership transfer fee. Sorry, no pets. Call (949) 836-3064 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Rosa have any available units?
23 Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Rosa have?
Some of 23 Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
23 Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 23 Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 23 Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 23 Rosa offers parking.
Does 23 Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 23 Rosa has a pool.
Does 23 Rosa have accessible units?
No, 23 Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Rosa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego