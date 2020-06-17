All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

229 Encantado

229 Encantado Cyn · No Longer Available
Location

229 Encantado Cyn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful upgraded Townhouse in the Resort Style Golf Course Community of Belterraza. Look out onto the 6th green of Tijeras Creek Golf Course and enjoy the beautiful peaceful view. This stunning 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car direct-access garage home is move-in ready. Large kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook and abundant cabinets. Counters are granite with terrazo backsplash. Gated front courtyard with plush plants on drip irrigation. The backyard patio has been covered with Trex decking. Palm trees border the property on each side to showcase the tranquil feel of resort living. Living room fireplace has been surrounded with stacked stone and many windows let in abundant light. Flooring downstairs is high-quality, dark, distressed wood, stairs and bedrooms have low pile carpet, and baths have tile floors. Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms, Roman tub with skylight in Master bath, 2 closets in Master bedroom. All windows and sliders are High Quality Anlin dual paned windows. HVAC was replaced by high efficiency model in 2016. Garage has built-in cabinets and ceiling hung storage racks. Home is light and bright, with many upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Encantado have any available units?
229 Encantado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Encantado have?
Some of 229 Encantado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Encantado currently offering any rent specials?
229 Encantado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Encantado pet-friendly?
No, 229 Encantado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 229 Encantado offer parking?
Yes, 229 Encantado offers parking.
Does 229 Encantado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Encantado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Encantado have a pool?
No, 229 Encantado does not have a pool.
Does 229 Encantado have accessible units?
No, 229 Encantado does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Encantado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Encantado has units with dishwashers.
