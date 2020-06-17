229 Encantado

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded Townhouse in the Resort Style Golf Course Community of Belterraza. Look out onto the 6th green of Tijeras Creek Golf Course and enjoy the beautiful peaceful view. This stunning 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car direct-access garage home is move-in ready. Large kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook and abundant cabinets. Counters are granite with terrazo backsplash. Gated front courtyard with plush plants on drip irrigation. The backyard patio has been covered with Trex decking. Palm trees border the property on each side to showcase the tranquil feel of resort living. Living room fireplace has been surrounded with stacked stone and many windows let in abundant light. Flooring downstairs is high-quality, dark, distressed wood, stairs and bedrooms have low pile carpet, and baths have tile floors. Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms, Roman tub with skylight in Master bath, 2 closets in Master bedroom. All windows and sliders are High Quality Anlin dual paned windows. HVAC was replaced by high efficiency model in 2016. Garage has built-in cabinets and ceiling hung storage racks. Home is light and bright, with many upgrades.