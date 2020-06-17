All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
20 MORNING GLORY
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

20 MORNING GLORY

20 Morning Glory · No Longer Available
Location

20 Morning Glory, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, refrigerator (included) granite counter tops and is open to the family room. The family room offers a cozy fireplace and stunning wood floors. There is a dining area open to the family room that offers a spacious balcony. The master bedroom offers a balcony as well, a private bathroom featuring granite dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bathroom also features a granite vanity. The unit offers a stackable washer and dryer closet (washer/dryer included) and direct garage access to the 2 car garage! The community amenities include a pool, spa, clubhouse, parks and more! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 MORNING GLORY have any available units?
20 MORNING GLORY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 MORNING GLORY have?
Some of 20 MORNING GLORY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 MORNING GLORY currently offering any rent specials?
20 MORNING GLORY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 MORNING GLORY pet-friendly?
No, 20 MORNING GLORY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 20 MORNING GLORY offer parking?
Yes, 20 MORNING GLORY offers parking.
Does 20 MORNING GLORY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 MORNING GLORY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 MORNING GLORY have a pool?
Yes, 20 MORNING GLORY has a pool.
Does 20 MORNING GLORY have accessible units?
No, 20 MORNING GLORY does not have accessible units.
Does 20 MORNING GLORY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 MORNING GLORY has units with dishwashers.

