20 MORNING GLORY

Don't miss this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, refrigerator (included) granite counter tops and is open to the family room. The family room offers a cozy fireplace and stunning wood floors. There is a dining area open to the family room that offers a spacious balcony. The master bedroom offers a balcony as well, a private bathroom featuring granite dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bathroom also features a granite vanity. The unit offers a stackable washer and dryer closet (washer/dryer included) and direct garage access to the 2 car garage! The community amenities include a pool, spa, clubhouse, parks and more! Don't miss this opportunity!