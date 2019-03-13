All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
2 Via Jaquima

Location

2 via Jaquima, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This Single Level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, detached Single Family Home is a rare find. Located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Ranchwood Tract in Rancho Santa Margarita-- this is the one you have been waiting for. Brand new paint throughout, wood flooring, open floor plan, beautiful landscaping, and so much more. Includes refrigerator and all the amenities that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer. Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, dining, toll road access, and the RSM Lake and Beach Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

