2 Via Jaquima

This Single Level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, detached Single Family Home is a rare find. Located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Ranchwood Tract in Rancho Santa Margarita-- this is the one you have been waiting for. Brand new paint throughout, wood flooring, open floor plan, beautiful landscaping, and so much more. Includes refrigerator and all the amenities that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer. Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, dining, toll road access, and the RSM Lake and Beach Club.