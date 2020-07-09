Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

This lovely upgraded single family home in rancho santa margarita features 3 bedrooms2.5 bathrooms and a large 6000 square foot lot. The home's upgrades include upgraded flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry, custom interior paint, crown moldings, extensive recessed lighting and central heat and air conditioning. With a 2 car garage, this home offers all you could want. Close to award winning schools, community parks, pools, walking trails, shoppingdining and the rancho santa margarita lake. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Owner to pay hoa fees and for gardening services.