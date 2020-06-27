All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 19 Via Silla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
19 Via Silla
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

19 Via Silla

19 via Silla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

19 via Silla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Melinda Heights, one of Rancho Santa Margarita's great desired locations for too many reasons to list. This home has 2 room additions that were created by professional loft builders. it can be used as a 5 bedroom home all upstairs. The down stairs is luxurious with beautiful stone flooring and Granite counters Throughout the Dining and Kitchen area. The stone fireplace and mantle are stunning with back lighting. Landscaping is beautiful and useful with fruit trees. Surrounding areas include Sport parks and association pools and parks, Hiking, Mt Biking, Toll Roads, great schools.
Contact John Murray for details 949-306-8523

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Via Silla have any available units?
19 Via Silla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
Is 19 Via Silla currently offering any rent specials?
19 Via Silla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Via Silla pet-friendly?
No, 19 Via Silla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Via Silla offer parking?
No, 19 Via Silla does not offer parking.
Does 19 Via Silla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Via Silla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Via Silla have a pool?
Yes, 19 Via Silla has a pool.
Does 19 Via Silla have accessible units?
No, 19 Via Silla does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Via Silla have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Via Silla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Via Silla have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Via Silla does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego