19 Via Silla

Amenities

granite counters pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Melinda Heights, one of Rancho Santa Margarita's great desired locations for too many reasons to list. This home has 2 room additions that were created by professional loft builders. it can be used as a 5 bedroom home all upstairs. The down stairs is luxurious with beautiful stone flooring and Granite counters Throughout the Dining and Kitchen area. The stone fireplace and mantle are stunning with back lighting. Landscaping is beautiful and useful with fruit trees. Surrounding areas include Sport parks and association pools and parks, Hiking, Mt Biking, Toll Roads, great schools.

Contact John Murray for details 949-306-8523