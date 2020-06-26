All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:03 AM

19 Azalea

19 Azalea · No Longer Available
Location

19 Azalea, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home ready for your fussiest tenant clients! Gorgeous brand new wood-look laminate floors, fresh paint & designer baseboards, neutral carpets and more. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, modern black appliances and canned lights. Downstairs bath is completely new, with beautiful farmhouse vanity, wood look laminate floors and designer baseboards. End unit with large covered patio off dining area, plus grassy area right outside front door. Home has soaring ceilings & Fireplace too! Attached 2-car garage with laundry area and extra storage. This home gets loads of light, and shows perfectly. Walk to nearby Trabuco Mesa Elementary - a California Distinguished School, Trabuco Mesa park with sports fields, playgrounds & tennis, and nearby Rancho Santa Margarita lake too.Call Natalie Locke to see at 949-632-4194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Azalea have any available units?
19 Azalea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Azalea have?
Some of 19 Azalea's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Azalea currently offering any rent specials?
19 Azalea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Azalea pet-friendly?
No, 19 Azalea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Azalea offer parking?
Yes, 19 Azalea offers parking.
Does 19 Azalea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Azalea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Azalea have a pool?
No, 19 Azalea does not have a pool.
Does 19 Azalea have accessible units?
No, 19 Azalea does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Azalea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Azalea has units with dishwashers.
