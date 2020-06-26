Amenities

Beautiful home ready for your fussiest tenant clients! Gorgeous brand new wood-look laminate floors, fresh paint & designer baseboards, neutral carpets and more. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, modern black appliances and canned lights. Downstairs bath is completely new, with beautiful farmhouse vanity, wood look laminate floors and designer baseboards. End unit with large covered patio off dining area, plus grassy area right outside front door. Home has soaring ceilings & Fireplace too! Attached 2-car garage with laundry area and extra storage. This home gets loads of light, and shows perfectly. Walk to nearby Trabuco Mesa Elementary - a California Distinguished School, Trabuco Mesa park with sports fields, playgrounds & tennis, and nearby Rancho Santa Margarita lake too.Call Natalie Locke to see at 949-632-4194